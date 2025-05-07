Now Playing

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Loasiga (elbow) will likely remain on his rehab assignment through May 18, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Loaisiga was moved up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday to continue his rehab assignment, and Boone is "really excited" with where the reliever is at. However, given how little the 30-year-old has pitched the last couple years, the Yankees want to tread lightly. Loaisiga allowed one run with a 7:0 K:BB over 3.1 innings during three rehab appearances with Single-A Tampa. He's looking at an activation from the 15-day injured list May 20 if all continues to go well.

