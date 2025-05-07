Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Loasiga (elbow) will likely remain on his rehab assignment through May 18, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Loaisiga was moved up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday to continue his rehab assignment, and Boone is "really excited" with where the reliever is at. However, given how little the 30-year-old has pitched the last couple years, the Yankees want to tread lightly. Loaisiga allowed one run with a 7:0 K:BB over 3.1 innings during three rehab appearances with Single-A Tampa. He's looking at an activation from the 15-day injured list May 20 if all continues to go well.