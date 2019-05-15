Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Moves to 60-day IL
Loaisiga (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Loaisiga was scratched from Monday's start and subsequently placed on the 10-day IL with the right rotator cuff strain and will be out through at least mid-July. The 24-year-old will be shut down from throwing for the next four weeks, so the move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his already lengthy return timeline.
