Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Moving into rotation
Loaisiga will temporarily move into the Yankees' rotation with James Paxton (knee) on the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Paxton's return timetable isn't yet clear, but he'll be shut down for 5-7 days, so it would hardly be surprising if he misses at least two starts. Loaisiga has yet to be promoted, but a move should come before Wednesday, when Paxton's spot is due up against the Mariners. Loaisiga has a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings for the Yankees this season.
