Loaisiga (2-3) earned the win over Boston on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over two scoreless innings.

Loaisiga took over in the top of the eighth inning with the score tied 4-4 and quickly retired the side in order. After the Yankees scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame, Loaisiga was allowed to return in the ninth to close things out. He surrendered a pair of one-out singles that put the tying run in scoring position but was able to finish off the job. That the Yankees stuck with the right-hander despite some tension indicates the unsettled nature of their closer role more than his effectiveness this season. Loaisiga has taken a step back with a 4.43 ERA and 1.32 WHIP overall in 2022, and he's given up five runs (three earned) over his past six innings.