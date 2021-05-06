Loaisiga (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout and earned the win Wednesday versus the Astros.
Loaisiga became the pitcher of record when the Yankees rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 26-year-old has done well in a high-leverage role this season with a save and three holds across 14 appearances. He sports a 0.98 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 18.1 innings.
