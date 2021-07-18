Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Loaisiga (illness) has cleared COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is eligible to rejoin the team, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Considering Loaisiga was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday due to a positive test rather than having been identified as a close contact of an infected person, he may need some additional time to get his conditioning in order before being activated. He's the first of three relievers who tested positive coming out of the All-Star break to get the green light to rejoin the team, as Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta remain in isolation.