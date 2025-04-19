Loaisiga (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Sunday, will toss another live bullpen after that, and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last April, putting him just over 12 months post-surgery. The veteran reliever began throwing to hitters this past Wednesday and seems to have come away without any setbacks given his scheduled live session Sunday. Once Loaisiga's rehab assignment kicks off he'll likely need several weeks to ramp up, but there's a chance he could be back in the big-league club's bullpen by late May.