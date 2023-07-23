Loaisiga (elbow) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as Saturday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander threw 16 pitches in a live batting practice session Sunday, most notably facing Aaron Judge (toe) in the workout. Loaisiga, who underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow in early May, is now on the cusp of a return to game acton. He'll likely require at least a few appearances in the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list.
