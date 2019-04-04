Loaisiga didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over four innings while striking out four.

The right-hander was effective while he was on the mound, but a limited pitch count -- he threw 70 pitches, 41 for strikes -- kept him from making a bigger impact. Loaisiga will make at least one more start while the Yankees wait for CC Sabathia (knee/chest) to rejoin the rotation, but if he has a restricted workload again, he'll be an unappealing fantasy option.