Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Not starting Monday
Loaisiga won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Orioles, with Luis Cessa receiving the nod instead, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
With no reports indicating that Loaisiga is dealing with an injury, it's expected that he'll still be available out of the bullpen for the series opener. Given that Cessa has topped out at 3.1 innings and 61 pitches for the big club this season, it's possible that he's deployed as more of an opener than a traditional starter, which may allow Loaisiga to serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen and factor into the decision. The uncertainty regarding Loaisiga's workload probably takes him out of consideration for DFS contests Monday, but he could still pick up enough innings during the Yankees' six-game week to make for a worthy streaming option in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues.
