Loaisiga recorded his first career save in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cleveland, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings.
Aroldis Chapman had pitched on two straight days and three of the last four, as had Chad Green, creating a save opportunity for someone else in the Yankees' bullpen. Loaisiga has had a great beginning to the season with a 1.35 ERA and 13:1 K:BB through 13.1 innings over nine appearances, but it might take some significant attrition ahead of him on the depth chart to make him a consistent course of saves.
