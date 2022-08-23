Loaisiga struck out one batter over 1.1 perfect innings and earned a save over the Mets on Monday.

Loaisiga needed just 12 pitches (nine strikes) to retire all four batters he faced in Monday's victory. It was his first save of the season and first opportunity since blowing a save against the White Sox on May 12. Loaisiga is now sporting a 5.76 ERA through 34 appearances on the year. He could be looking at some more action as the closer with Clay Holmes (back) and Scott Effross (shoulder) out; neither Aroldis Chapman nor Lou Trivino pitched in Monday's contest.