Loaisiga gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

The Yankees' closer picture remains cloudy heading into the postseason -- Scott Effross got the save Monday, while Lou Trivino picked up the team's last save before that Sept. 27. Loaisiga has been pitching well enough to put himself in the late-inning mix, posting a 1.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 15.2 innings since the beginning of September, but he's more likely to handle a setup role in the playoffs.