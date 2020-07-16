Loaisiga will pitch in relief to begin the campaign, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga had been considered for a starting role throughout both spring training and summer camp, but the team ultimately decided that he is best suited for a bullpen spot to begin the season. The right-hander indicated a willingness to take on any role the Yankees need of him, stating through a translator, "It's about getting in the game and doing your job. If I'm going to start the game, I'm fine with that. If I'm going to go into the middle of the game, no problem with me. If I have to end the game, I'm cool with that. I just want to pitch, help and just go do my job." Loaisiga looked good in intrasquad action Wednesday, hurling three scoreless and hitless innings while striking out four batters.