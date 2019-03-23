Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Optioned for short period
Loaisiga was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday but is expected to return six games into the season once CC Sabathia (knee, chest) has served his suspension, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sabathia will occupy a roster spot at the start of the year but will then head to the injured list for a brief period as he recovers from offseason knee and chest surgeries. Loaisiga will be preferred ahead of Luis Cessa in the rotation due that time, although the Yankees could also use an opener when Sabathia's spot in the rotation comes up.
