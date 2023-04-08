Loaisiga was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 6, with right elbow inflammation.

The 28-year-old presumably picked up the injury during his last appearance Wednesday versus Philadelphia when he allowed a run on two hits over 1.2 innings. The severity of the injury isn't known, but the fact it's an elbow issue makes it seem unlikely Loaisiga is ticketed for a minimum-length stay on the shelf.