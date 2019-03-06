Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Path to Opening Day job clearing up
Loaisiga has a good chance to open the season in the Yankees' rotation with both Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee) expected to open on the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga and Domingo German were expected to compete for the temporary fifth-starter job after Severino's injury, but both have a clear path now that Sabathia is due a short stint on the IL as well. Neither player is expected to be stuck on the IL for a long time, so Loaisiga's stay could be short, though he'll likely have more opportunities throughout the season whenever a Yankee starter goes down.
