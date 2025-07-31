Loaisiga earned the save in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Rays, allowing one hit and logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

With both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver having pitched Wednesday, it was Loaisiga who got the call in the ninth inning Thursday to close out a three-run lead. The right-hander managed to work around a Matt Thaiss lead-off double to pick up his first save since 2022. Loaisiga has been solid of late, delivering six straight scoreless appearances (4.2 innings). However, he's unlikely to see many save chances going forward as the Yankees added both David Bednar and Camilo Doval at the trade deadline to fortify the backend of their bullpen.