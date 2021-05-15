Loaisiga pitched a clean ninth while needing just six pitches to earn his second save of the year in a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Friday.

Loaisiga was called upon to close out Friday's game after Aroldis Chapman had pitched four of the last six days and was given a breather. The 26-year-old came in to relieve Wandy Peralta after he allowed a leadoff single and was able to induce a 5-4-3 double play before getting Pedro Severino to foul out for the final out. Loaisiga has been very solid aside from an uncharacteristic blowup against the Nationals last week, as he owns a 2.49 ERA and 20:4 K:BB over 21.2 innings.