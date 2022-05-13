Loaisiga (1-1) earned the win against the White Sox on Thursday despite allowing two runs on one hit and one walk over one inning.

Loaisiga has largely struggled this season, and Thursday was no different, as he gave up a walk and a home run to the first two batters he faced. That allowed the White Sox to tie the score, but the Yankees exploded for seven runs in the top of the eighth to hand Loaisiga the victory. After posting a 2.17 ERA in 57 appearances in 2021, the right-hander has compiled a 5.93 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over his first 13.2 frames this season. He does have four holds, however.