Loaisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Yankees on Friday, retroactive to April 4, with a right flexor strain.

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, manager Aaron Boone said it's a "significant" strain Loaisiga is dealing with and the pitcher will meet with doctors Friday to determine the next steps. Surgery would certainly seem to be on the table. Loaisiga ended last season on the injured list with an elbow issue and has a long history of arm problems.