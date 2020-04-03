Loaisiga is likely to be an important part of the Yankees' pitching staff when the regular season gets underway, Joe Giglio of NJ Advance Media reports.

At one point Loaisiga was considered the frontrunner to fill in for James Paxton (back) in the Opening Day rotation, but that need may no longer exist with the regular season pushed back long enough for Paxton to potentially get healthy. Still, there are many unknowns about what the shortened campaign will look like -- including the possibility of frequent doubleheaders -- which makes Loaisiga's versatility particularly valuable. According to pitching coach Matt Blake, the right-hander was already on the minds of the coaching staff as a player who could fill "a full starter or opener or kind of a Swiss Army Knife role."