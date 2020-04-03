Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Poised for key role
Loaisiga is likely to be an important part of the Yankees' pitching staff when the regular season gets underway, Joe Giglio of NJ Advance Media reports.
At one point Loaisiga was considered the frontrunner to fill in for James Paxton (back) in the Opening Day rotation, but that need may no longer exist with the regular season pushed back long enough for Paxton to potentially get healthy. Still, there are many unknowns about what the shortened campaign will look like -- including the possibility of frequent doubleheaders -- which makes Loaisiga's versatility particularly valuable. According to pitching coach Matt Blake, the right-hander was already on the minds of the coaching staff as a player who could fill "a full starter or opener or kind of a Swiss Army Knife role."
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Role in flux•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Strong outing against Nats•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Role still undetermined•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could fill flexible role•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Working on slider•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Role not yet decided•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tsutsugo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
The All-Chris Towers Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Chris Towers offers his favorites across...
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...
-
The All-Frank Stampfl Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Frank Stampfl offers his favorites across...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...