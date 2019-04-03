Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Promotion official
The Yankees recalled Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to his scheduled start Wednesday against the Tigers, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
The Yankees had already indicated when spring training ended that Loaisiga would open the season as the team's fifth starter, so the transaction merely confirms what was already known. Loaisiga should get two turns through the rotation but could be at risk of heading back to the minors shortly thereafter with CC Sabathia (knee/chest) on track to return from the 10-day injured list around mid-April.
