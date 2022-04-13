Loaisiga allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning Tuesday to notch a hold against Toronto.

The right-hander threw 10 of 11 pitches for strikes in the outing, and he avoided great danger by getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground into a fielder's choice with two outs and a pair of runners on base. Loaisiga has held opponents scoreless in all three of his appearances this season while posting a 2:2 K:BB over 3.1 frames. He figures to be the primary bridge to Aroldis Chapman after racking up 17 holds in 2021.