Loaisiga (shoulder) had his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start on Tuesday.
Loaisiga will make another rehab appearance Tuesday, starting for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in what could be his final outing prior to returning to the big leagues. The right-hander could return prior to the All-Star break, though it may make more sense to wait until after the festivities to activate him.
