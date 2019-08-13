Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Reinstated from IL
Loaisiga (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Two of his three rehab outings were scoreless appearances, with him fanning a total of eight batters in 5.2 innings. He did not log more than three innings in any of his rehab appearances, and figures to occupy a long-relief role down the stretch. Loaisiga could also operate as a primary pitcher if the Yankees deploy an opener again.
