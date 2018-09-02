The Yankees recalled Loaisiga from Double-A Trenton on Sunday.

Though he's regarded as one of the top young arms in the organization and previously made four starts for the big club earlier this season, Loaisiga will likely head to the bullpen as he reports back to the Yankees. Between his time in the majors and stops at three affiliates in the minors, Loaisiga has accrued only 74 innings, but that still represents the highest total of his career after injuries prevented him from pitching in 2014 and 2015. With that in mind, the 23-year-old's usage will likely be limited in September.

