Loaisiga (elbow) felt renewed soreness after throwing Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Loaisiga had been doing daily flat-ground throwing sessions, but that's on pause for now as the Yankees try to determine the severity of this setback. The 28-year-old reliever has been on the injured list since April 6 due to right elbow inflammation and there is no current timetable for his return. It's likely to be at least a couple more weeks.
