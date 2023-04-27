Loaisiga (elbow) felt renewed soreness after throwing Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Loaisiga had been doing daily flat-ground throwing sessions, but that's on pause for now as the Yankees try to determine the severity of this setback. The 28-year-old reliever has been on the injured list since April 6 due to right elbow inflammation and there is no current timetable for his return. It's likely to be at least a couple more weeks.

