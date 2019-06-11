Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Resumes throwing
Loaisiga (shoulder) resumed throwing Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga was expected to be shut down for four weeks after landing on the injured list with a right rotator cuff strain on May 13, and he did indeed stick to that timeline. He's been placed no the 60-day injured list, so he won't be able to return until after the All-Star break.
