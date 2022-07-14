Loaisiga (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.
Loaisiga has been sidelined by shoulder inflammation since late May, but he'll rejoin the Yankees just ahead of the All-Star break after a two-game rehab stint in the minors. The 27-year-old has struggled to a 7.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 16.2 innings this year, so he may need to prove he's back in good form before the team returns him to the high-leverage role he filled last season.
