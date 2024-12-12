Loaisiga (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Loaisiga's new deal also includes a team option for the 2026 season. The 30-year-old reliever made three appearances for New York last season, throwing four scoreless innings while striking out three batters and walking one, but his year was cut short by a torn UCL in early April. The surgery he received to repair his elbow wasn't a full Tommy John procedure, so his return timeline is a few months shorter than it could've been, but it's still unlikely Loaisiga is ready to return to the Yankees' bullpen by Opening Day.