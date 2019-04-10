Loaisiga was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Tuesday's loss to the Astros, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. He allowed two runs on four hits over three innings with five strikeouts and one walk, but did not factor in the decision.

The Yankees will opt for a fresh arm after Loaisiga needed 71 pitches to get through three frames Tuesday. The 24-year-old made two starts since being recalled last week, and gave up three runs on five hits across seven innings.