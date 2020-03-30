Loaisiga's spot in the starting rotation is in jeopardy due to the delayed start of the regular season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Loaisiga was a near-lock for the fifth-starter role before play was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Opening Day pushed back indefinitely, James Paxton (back) may have enough time to return to health before the regular season commences. That would likely push Loaisiga out of the rotation, though Kuty speculates that the right-hander could end up in the bullpen, especially if MLB decides to expand rosters at the start of the campaigh.