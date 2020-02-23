Loaisiga's role for the 2020 campaign has not yet been determined, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Per manager Aaron Boone, the organization views Loaisiga's talent favorably and does not want to limit his potential contributions, though a history of injuries could make the 25-year-old a better fit for the bullpen. Loaisiga has been a starter throughout most of his minor-league career but pitched in relief 11 times while making only four starts for the Yankees last season.