The Yankees have yet to decide whether to deploy Loaisiga as a starter or reliever to begin the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga has enjoyed a strong spring, allowing two runs while striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Per Hoch, there have been debates within the organization about whether the right-hander's arsenal plays better in a relief role or as a starter. While the need for a No. 5 starter looms large due to injuries to James Paxton (back) and Luis Severino (elbow), the Yankees have a number of options they could use to fill that role should they opt to keep Loaisiga in the bullpen.