Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Scratched as starter
Loaisiga will be available out of the bullpen instead of starting Tuesday against the Angels, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Loaisiga was originally supposed to fill in for Domingo German to afford the Yankees' starters an extra day of rest, but with the bullpen depleted after a 14-inning contest with the Angels, manager Aaron Boone said German will start Tuesday after all. Loaisiga will be available in relief.
