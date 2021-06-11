Loaisiga earned the hold against Minnesota on Thursday, retiring all five batters he faced without registering any strikeouts.

The right-hander entered with two aboard and one out in the fifth inning. He retired both batters he faced to eliminate the threat, then breezed through a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth frame. Loaisiga ranks second on the Yankees with eight holds this season while posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings. He has also notched a pair of saves.