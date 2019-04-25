Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Sent back to minors
The Yankees optioned Loaisiga to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Loaisiga was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the week with the expectation that he would make a spot start at some point during the Yankees' series with the Angels, but manager Aaron Boone instead elected to deploy the right-hander out of the bullpen. He shined in that capacity in Wednesday's 6-5 victory, blanking the Angels over three innings and allowing just three baserunners en route to claiming the win. Though he'll now head back to the International League, Loaisiga looks to be at the top of the list for a move into the big-league rotation should any of the Yankees' current five starters miss time with an injury.
