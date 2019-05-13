Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Sent to IL
Loaisiga was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain.
This explains why Loaisiga was scratched from his scheduled start Monday, with Luis Cessa getting the ball in his place. The move is retroactive to Friday, making the 24-year-old Loaisiga eligible to return next Monday, if he proves ready. With an off day Thursday, the Yankees won't need a fifth starter until May 21. Prior to suffering the injury, the right-hander compiled a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB in four appearances (three starts, 14 innings) for New York. Chance Adams was summoned from the minors to take Loaisiga's spot on the roster.
