Loaisiga (shoulder) threw a scoreless inning with one strikeout with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Loaisiga threw 13 pitches without allowing a baserunner. His next rehab appearance will come at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. If things go well in that outing, it's possible he'll return prior to the All-Star break.
