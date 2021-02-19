Loaisiga will serve as a "utility reliever" this season, appearing as an opener, a single-inning arm or in long relief as needed, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps most notably, starting games was not listed among the righty's duties for the upcoming season. He did technically start in three of his 12 appearances last season but didn't face more than 12 batters or record more than nine outs in any of them. Over his three big-league seasons, he's been the first pitcher on the mound in 11 of his 36 outings but has reached five innings just twice, both of which came back in 2018.