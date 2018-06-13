Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Set for Friday debut
Loaisiga will be recalled from Double-A Trenton and start Friday's game against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It was originally reported that Loaisiga would make his big-league debut Thursday, but manager Aaron Boone clarified his comments during Tuesday's postgame interview, saying that the young pitcher would instead start Friday with Domingo German getting the nod Thursday.
