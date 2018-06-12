Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Set for major-league debut Thursday
Manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga will be recalled from Double-A Trenton to start Thursday's game against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
With Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) landing on the disabled list over the weekend, Loaisiga will be given the first opportunity to take his turn in the rotation. The 23-year-old compiled a combined 3.00 ERA and 58:4 K:BB across 10 starts (45 innings) split between High-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton prior to earning the promotion. Seeing as Loaisiga has pitched just 25 innings above High-A (and none at Triple-A), it may be wise to wait and see how he fares in his big-league debut before considering him as a streaming option.
