Loaisiga (elbow) is close to throwing a live bullpen session, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Loaisiga underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow in early May and was subsequently moved to the 60-day IL. The righty reliever began a throwing program in mid-June and recently progressed to mound work. Throwing to live hitters will represent another step forward in Loaisiga's recovery, and a minor-league rehab stint may follow soon thereafter. There is a possibility that Loaisiga could return to the big-league bullpen before the end of July.