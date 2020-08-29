Loaisiga allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three over three innings in Friday's Game 2 loss against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

Loaisiga was effective over the first three innings of Friday's contest, but he settled for a no-decision after the Mets hit a walkoff home run. The right-hander has a 2.81 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 16 innings this season. He'll likely work out of the bullpen in the near future.