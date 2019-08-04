Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Loaisiga (shoulder) made his second rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, retiring two of the six batters he faced while surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk.
Loaisiga kicked off his rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, tossing two scoreless innings in what was his first action at any level since May 8. He was expected to work deeper into Sunday's outing, but he was only able to build up to 32 pitches before being pulled from the contest while the opposition was hitting him hard. Expect the 24-year-old to make at least one or two more rehab appearances in the minors before the Yankees entertain activating him. Loaisiga is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever once he's reinstated.
