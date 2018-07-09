Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shut down for three weeks
Loaisiga (shoulder) received a cortisone shot and will be shut down for a few weeks, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
No structural damage was found, but the talented rookie is dealing with inflammation. There's a chance that even though this shoulder injury will cost Loaisiga at least a month in the middle of the season, it may not actually impact his total innings pitched in 2018, as he has thrown 63 innings between the minors and majors, and only threw 32.2 innings in 2017. He will miss most if not all of July, and will then have to go on a rehab assignment before potentially rejoining the big-league club in mid-to-late August.
