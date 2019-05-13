Loaisiga will be shut down from throwing for four weeks with a right rotator cuff strain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga will still have to build his arm strength back up once he resumes throwing, so he won't be back in big-league action for quite some time. The 24-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and an unimpressive 13:8 K:BB in 14 innings of work for the Yankees this season. Chance Adams was called up to take his place on the roster.