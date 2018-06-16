Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shuts down Rays in MLB debut
Loaisiga (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over the Rays, allowing three hits and four walks over five scoreless innings while striking out six.
The rookie's control deserted him at times, not surprising for a 23-year-old making his big-league debut in pinstripes in Yankee Stadium, but Loaisiga was impressive when he was getting the ball over the plate, generating 17 swinging strikes out of 91 pitches (57 total strikes). Depending on how quickly Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) gets healthy, Loaisiga could make two or more starts for New York, with his next outing set for Wednesday at home against the Mariners.
