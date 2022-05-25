Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga will be placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Loaisiga becomes the third high-leverage reliever to land on injured list within the past five days, joining Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles). The Yankees are hoping that Loaisiga will be ready to go after a near-minimum length stay on the shelf, but his absence along with Green's and Chapman's suddenly tests the depth of the club's bullpen. Clay Holmes now looks like the clear top candidate to see the bulk of the save opportunities for the Yankees, while multi-inning weapon Michael King could be counted on to handle a more traditional setup role.